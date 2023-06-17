Where does Ja Morant suspension rank among NBA's longest?

JA Morant’s 25-game suspension on Friday is among the longest the NBA has handed out for behavior on or off the court. The two-time All Star was sidelined following an investigation over a second social media post of Morant displaying a firearm within a three-month span. Other players who have received extended suspensions include:

Before Morant's 25-game suspension, the No. 2 overall pick of 2019 was sidelined eight games by the NBA for flashing a handgun in a social media the Memphis Grizzlies guard livestreamed himself from a Denver-area club in the early hours of March 4.

TYREKE EVANS, MAY 2019



The Indiana Pacers guard was banned at least two years for violating the league’s anti-drug policy. The 2010 NBA Rookie of the Year was eligible to apply for reinstatement in 2021