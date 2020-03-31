Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Wes Iwundu joins Jonathan Isaac in providing meals for Orlando children

    by Associated Press
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: Jonathan Isaac, Wes Iwundu Instagram

    ORLANDO Magic forward Wes Iwundu not only decided to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic, he chose to help out a teammate as well.

    The Magic announced on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time) that Iwundu donated to teammate Jonathan Isaac’s effort to feed children in Orlando who are in need. Isaac also revealed the donation on his social media platforms.

    Isaac announced last week that he is teaming up with J.U.M.P. Ministries Global Church to provide hot breakfasts and lunches to schoolchildren on weekdays for the duration of the pandemic. Isaac also is helping families obtain nonperishable food items once a week, things like oatmeal, cereal and instant rice.

