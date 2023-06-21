Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Wembanyama throws out ceremonial first pitch at Yankee Stadium

    by Associated Press
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    NEW YORK — Victor Wembanyama, the 7-foot-plus French player expected to be taken by San Antonio with the first pick in the NBA draft this week, threw out a wild ceremonial first pitch before the New York Yankees played the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night (Wednesday, Manila time).

    He wore a pinstriped jersey with "New York" across the chest rather than the traditional interlocking "NY," and he had Joe DiMaggio's No. 5 on the back. Standing on the rubber, he fired the ball in the dirt, well wide of the plate to the first-base side.

    Victor Wembanyama

    The 19-year-old spent this past season with Metropolitans 92 in the French league. The NBA lists his height as 7-4. He has said 7-3 and some internet sites show 7-5.

    The NBA draft is on Thursday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

