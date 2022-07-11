Watson, Gillespie lead Nuggets past Cavs in Summer League

PEYTON Watson and Collin Gillespie showed the way as the Denver Nuggets defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers, 84-76, on Sunday at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas (Monday, Manila time).
Watson scored 19 points on 8 for 12 shooting as the Nuggets bounced back from a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The 19-year-old Watson also had seven rebounds, two steals and a block for the Cavs.
Gillespie shot 6 for 17, including 4 for 10 from beyond the arc, for Denver.
RJ Nembhard had 19 points on 7 of 13 shooting, while Cameron Young shot 3 for 9 and finished with 16 points for Cleveland, also with a 1-1 record.
