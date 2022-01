Big blow for Wizards as Bradley Beal back in COVID-19 protocols

WASHINGTON — Bradley Beal is out for Washington's game Tuesday night against Oklahoma City (Wednesday, Manila time) after entering health and safety protocols for the second time in less than three weeks.

Beal entered the protocols Dec. 23 and returned after a week. He said then that he didn't have COVID-19 and the absence was due to contact tracing.

Beal, who missed a chance to play in the Olympics last year after testing positive, was unvaccinated when the season began. When he returned late last month, he said he'd always kept an open mind about receiving the vaccine and decided to do so for family reasons.

PHOTO: AP

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said Tuesday he thought a test from Monday was flagged, but he didn't want to say with certainty. He said Beal would need two consecutive negative tests to exit protocol.

The Wizards play again Wednesday night, at home against Orlando.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.