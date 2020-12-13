Warriors squander huge lead but hold on to beat Nuggets

THE Golden State Warriors wasted a huge lead but held on to nip the Denver Nuggets, 107-105, in a preseason game on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

Steph Curry scored 10 points and made three assists and two steals for the Warriors, who led 72-52 but allowed the Nuggets back in the game late.

Kelly Oubre Jr was the only other Golden State starter to score in double figures, delivering 10 points.

Kent Bazemore had 13 points and Damion Lee added 12 for the Warriors.

Nikola Jokic had 26 points on 9 of 11 shooting for Denver.

Gary Harris added 11 points and Monte Morris scored 10.

Jamal Murray went 2 for 6 in 24 minutes of play, scoring four points.