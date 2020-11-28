Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Nov 28
    NBA

    Warriors sign No. 2 pick James Wiseman, second-rounder Nico Mannion

    by Associated Press
    Just now
    PHOTO: AP

    SAN FRANCISCO — The Golden State Warriors signed top draft pick James Wiseman, the team's No. 2 overall selection out of Memphis.

    The center averaged 34.2 points in three games as a freshman for the Tigers before a 12-game suspension by the NCAA because his family received money during the recruitment process. While serving the penalty, the 7-foot-1, 240-pound Wiseman decided to turn his attention to the NBA draft.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Golden State also signed rookie guard Nico Mannion to a two-way contract, the team announced Friday. He was selected 48th out of Arizona.

    The Warriors finished 15-50 for the NBA's worst record during the coronavirus-shortened season.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again