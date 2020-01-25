DALLAS — The Golden State Warriors were working on Friday (Saturday, Manila time) to finalize a trade to send center Willie Cauley-Stein to the Dallas Mavericks for a second-round draft pick this summer.

A person with direct knowledge of the trade discussions confirmed the swap of Cauley-Stein was in the works and anticipated it would be completed soon, speaking on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been finalized.

The Mavericks also made a roster-clearing move by trading rookie Isaiah Roby to Oklahoma City for Justin Patton and cash. A person with direct knowledge of the deal said Dallas was planning to waive Patton. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no decision on Patton had been announced.

Dallas had a sudden need for a big man after starting center Dwight Powell tore his right Achilles tendon in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night.

The 7-foot Cauley-Stein, who missed all of training camp and the exhibition games because of a left foot injury, is averaging 7.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and a team-leading 1.22 blocks in 41 games with 37 starts for the Warriors. He has scored in double figures 17 times.

A video of Cauley-Stein was still included on Golden State's Twitter feed for "Game Day" ahead of a matchup Friday night against the Pacers at Chase Center.

The No. 6 pick in the 2015 draft, Cauley-Stein averaged 10.1 points and 6.4 rebounds with the Sacramento Kings during the 2018-19 season before joining the Warriors.

Patton was the 16th overall pick by Chicago in 2017 but has played sparingly in three seasons with three teams: Minnesota, Philadelphia and Oklahoma City.

Roby was a second-round pick by the Mavericks last season and has yet to make his NBA debut. He's been shuffling back and forth between the Mavericks and the Texas Legends, their G-League affiliate.