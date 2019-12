NEW YORK — Golden State Warriors forward Marquese Chriss has been fined $35,000 (around P1.7 million) for shoving Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic to the floor, the NBA announced on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time).

Chriss shoved Doncic in the third quarter of Dallas' 141-121 victory at Golden State on Saturday night.

PHOTO: AP

Continue reading below ↓

The amount of the fine was based in part on Chriss' history of physical altercations on the court, NBA executive vice president Kiki VanDeWeghe said in a statement.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Doncic fell backward into the first row of fans after Chriss shoved him. Doncic jumped right to his feet and charged at Chriss until the referees separated them.

PHOTO: AP

Continue reading below ↓

Chriss was assessed a technical foul.