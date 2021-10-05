Familiar third-quarter blast boosts Warriors past Blazers

IN an NBA preseason opener, the Golden State Warriors came up their familiar third-quarter blast in beating the Portland Trail Blazers, 121-107, on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time).

Jordan Poole scored 30 points in 22 minutes of action for the Warriors, who came up with 40 points in the third period to take control.

Otto Porter had 19 points off the bench.

Andrew Wiggins and Stephen Curry had 13 points each for the Warriors.

Damian Lillard shot 6 for 8, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc, finishing with 19 points for Portland.

The Trail Blazers got 13 points from Norman Powell and 12 from CJ McCollum.

