    Wemby, Spurs suffer eighth straight loss after fourth-quarter meltdown

    Wemby's 19 points, 13 boards, 8 blocks can't save slumping Spurs
    by Associated Press
    5 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    SAN ANTONIO — Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 27 points as the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies overcame a 19-point deficit and sent the San Antonio Spurs to their eighth straight loss, 120-108 on Saturday night (Sunday, Manila time).

    Memphis outscored San Antonio 33-14 in the final quarter.

    Wembanyama's numbers

    San Antonio rookie Victor Wembanyama finished with 19 points, 13 rebounds and 9 blocks, and Keldon Johnson scored 22 points.

    Desmond Bane scored 26 points, and Santi Aldama had 17 for Memphis, which recorded its largest comeback of the season.

    San Antonio led 94-87 entering the fourth quarter after Memphis trailed by 17 after the first half.

      The Grizzlies opened the fourth on a 24-5 run, taking a 111-99 lead on a layup by Bane off a missed free throw by Bismack Biyambo on a potential three-point play. Jackson had 10 points in the run.

      Memphis was without Ja Morant (suspension), Marcus Smart (ankle), Luke Kennard (knee), Brandon Clarke (achilles) and Steven Adams (knee). Clarke and Adams are out for the season after undergoing surgery.

        Already undermanned, fouls made things worse for the Grizzlies.

        Jackson exited with two fouls just seven minutes into the game, and Biyombo left three minutes later after picking up his second foul. Jackson picked up his third foul three minutes into the second quarter and immediately exited again.

        San Antonio outrebounded Memphis 23-17, and had a 12-4 advantage in points in the paint.

        UP NEXT

        Grizzlies: Host Boston on Sunday.

        Spurs: Host L.A. Clippers on Monday.

