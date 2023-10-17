Rockets rally to beat Spurs as Victor Wembanyama sits out

SAN Antonio sat No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama in a 99-89 loss to Houston on Monday night (Tuesday, Manila time) that saw the Rockets two first-round picks play well.

Amen Thompson, the fourth overall selection, and 20th pick Cam Whitmore finished with 15 points apiece and the Rockets (3-0) outscored San Antonio 36-13 in the final period to remain unbeaten.

The Spurs (1-2) led 79-65 after Doug McDermott's 3-pointer with 11:06 left to play. The Rockets battled back, taking an 88-87 lead on two free throws by Darius Days with 4:24 left to play.

Whitmore followed with a 3-pointer, then hit two shots in the final 96 seconds, scoring 11 in the period.

PHOTO: AP

Newcomer Fred VanVleet had 12 points and three steals for Houston.

Aaron Holiday also scored 12.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Zach Collins paced the Spurs with 18 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Jeremy Sochan added 13 points and four steals.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph