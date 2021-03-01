Victor Oladipo rejects Rockets' two-year $45.2M contract extension offer

TRADE rumors involving Victor Oladipo have grown louder after he reportedly rejected the Houston Rockets’ two-year $45.2-million contract extension offer recently.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the development on Monday, Manila time, saying Oladipo is eyeing a longer deal, something the Rockets can only offer after the season.
The Rockets acquired Oladipo, who is in the final year of a four-year $85-million contract, from the Indiana Pacers in the blockbuster trade bannered by James Harden last January.
The Rockets can still decide to trade him ahead of the March 25 deadline.
The 28-year-old Oladipo, who has earlier listed the Miami Heat as a potential destination, is averaging 18.9 points, 4.9 boards, and 4.8 assists in 13 games for the Heat.
