Vic Law, Justin Robinson star as Lakers edge Clippers

VIC Law scored 11 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 46 seconds left, as the Lakers beat their cross-town rivals Clippers, 86-84, in the NBA Summer League on Friday in Las Vegas (Saturday, Manila time).

The Lakers led for much of the game until Kerwin Roach sank a corner 3-pointer with 8:26 left in the fourth quarter to give the Clippers their first lead, 66-64, since 13-12. The Clippers made three of their first four 3-pointers of the fourth.

Justin Robinson, who added 13 points for the Lakers, made 1 of 2 free throws with 5.9 seconds left for a two-point lead.

After a timeout, Brandon Boston Jr. took an inbounds pass at the top of the key but was forced into a long 3-pointer that didn’t hit the rim as time expired.

Boston led the Clippers with 17 points. The Clippers made just two of their first 11 free-throw attempts, and finished 5 for 14. Amir Coffey completed a three-point play to tie it at 82 and Jason Preston added two free throws after a steal to pull within 85-84.

