Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Apr 11
    NBA

    Vernon Carey Jr. entering NBA draft after one season with Duke

    by Associated Press
    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    DURHAM, N.C. — Duke freshman Vernon Carey Jr. is entering the NBA draft.

    The 6-foot-10, 270-pound Carey announced his decision on Friday (Saturday, Manila time) following a season in which he was The Associated Press player of the year and newcomer of the year for the Atlantic Coast Conference. He was also a second-team AP All-American while being named national freshman of the year by the National Association of Basketball Coaches and the US Basketball Writers Association.

    “I loved competing with my teammates on the biggest stage in college basketball,” Carey said in a social-media post. “We created memories that I will cherish forever. I grew as a player and person, and feel prepared to take that next step.”

    Carey had been considered a likely one-and-done prospect and projected first-round pick. He averaged team highs of 17.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks while shooting 57.7% as a physical inside presence.

    Continue reading below ↓

    “He came every day looking to get better, and I know the best is yet to come for him,” coach Mike Krzyzewski said in a statement.

    Carey joins fellow freshman Cassius Stanley and sophomore point guard Tre Jones as early entrants to the NBA draft.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Recommended Videos
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: AP

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again