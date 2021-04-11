Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Apr 11
    NBA

    Scotty Pippen Jr. declares for NBA draft after solid sophomore season with Vanderbilt

    by Associated Press
    5 hours ago
    PHOTO: Scotty Pippen Jr Instagram

    NASHVILLE, Tennessee — Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. has declared for the NBA draft without signing with an agent to keep his options open.

    Pippen announced his intentions on Saturday morning (Sunday, Manila time) with a social media post. He said he was blessed to come to Vanderbilt.

    "We all have dreams and I am ready to pursue mine," Pippen said.

    The son of six-time NBA champ and one of the league's 50 greatest players Scottie Pippen, he ranked second in the Southeastern Conference both in scoring at 20.8 points and with 4.8 assists a game. He ranked 16th nationally in scoring per game.

    Coach Jerry Stackhouse said Pippen earned the right to check out his draft status and has Vanderbilt's full support.

    "He has shown tremendous growth in his time here at Vanderbilt, and his record-setting sophomore season was just a peek at his potential," Stackhouse said in a statement. "We want Scotty to make the best decision for him and his family and we will help any way we can while he explores his options."

    Continue reading below ↓

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos
    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: Scotty Pippen Jr Instagram

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again