Huge blow for Jazz as Joe Ingles out for season with torn ACL

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles tore a ligament in his left knee that will require surgery.

Ingles is out indefinitely after an MRI on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time) revealed a torn anterior cruciate ligament. He will have surgery in the coming weeks.

Ingles was injured in the second quarter of the Jazz's game on Sunday night at Minnesota. His left leg buckled as he drove to the basket with 5:52 remaining, and the Target Center crowd fell silent while he was treated on the floor.

The seven-year veteran had to be helped off the court. The Jazz were already shorthanded with the absences of Donovan Mitchell (concussion) and Rudy Gobert (left calf strain).

Ingles, Utah's all-time 3-point leader, was averaging 7.2 points, 3.5 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 45 appearances this season.

The Jazz are 30-21 and in fourth in the Western Conference standings this season but they have lost their last five straight games.

