Utah Jazz first NBA team to lay off workers due to coronavirus crisis

THE Utah Jazz have laid off workers, becoming the first NBA team to dismiss staff due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A still undetermined number of non-basketball staff have been laid off, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, while other employees saw pay cuts.

"The Larry H. Miller Group of Companies, of which the Utah Jazz are a part, unfortunately had to make difficult decisions to reduce a small percentage of our workforce," the Larry H. Miller Group, run by eh Jazz team owner, said in a statement to ESPN.

"Over the past several weeks, we have worked to manage and reduce costs, including executive compensation, and have reached a point where we have had to say farewell to a limited number of our valued employees."

Rudy Gobert was the first NBA player to test positive for COVID-19, followed by Utah Jazz teammate Rudy Gobert.

