Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Apr 4
    NBA

    Utah Jazz first NBA team to lay off workers due to coronavirus crisis

    by from the web
    3 hours ago
    A Utah Jazz guest services employee carries a sanitizing station to entrance of the Vivint Smart Home Arena, home of the Utah Jazz, before the game against the Toronto Raptors on March 9, 2020.
    PHOTO: AP

    THE Utah Jazz have laid off workers, becoming the first NBA team to dismiss staff due to the coronavirus pandemic.

    A still undetermined number of non-basketball staff have been laid off, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, while other employees saw pay cuts.

    "The Larry H. Miller Group of Companies, of which the Utah Jazz are a part, unfortunately had to make difficult decisions to reduce a small percentage of our workforce," the Larry H. Miller Group, run by eh Jazz team owner, said in a statement to ESPN.

    Continue reading below ↓

    "Over the past several weeks, we have worked to manage and reduce costs, including executive compensation, and have reached a point where we have had to say farewell to a limited number of our valued employees."

    Rudy Gobert was the first NBA player to test positive for COVID-19, followed by Utah Jazz teammate Rudy Gobert.

    Continue reading below ↓

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Recommended Videos
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      A Utah Jazz guest services employee carries a sanitizing station to entrance of the Vivint Smart Home Arena, home of the Utah Jazz, before the game against the Toronto Raptors on March 9, 2020.
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again