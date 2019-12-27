Donovan Mitchell expects Jordan Clarkson to 'be a big piece' for Jazz

JORDAN Clarkson made his Utah Jazz debut just hours after passing his physical, without the benefit of practice or even just a shootaround with his new teammates at Vivint Smart Home Arena on Thursday night.

But that didn't stop the Fil-American guard from impressing his new coach and teammates in his debut against the Portland, where he scored nine points and had a steal in 20 minutes off the bench.

The Jazz won at home, 121-115.

“You can tell he wants it,” Utah coach Quin Snyder said of the sixth-year guard, who was acquired by the Jazz from the Cleveland Cavaliers in a trade for Aussie Dante Exum and two future second-round draft picks.

“There’s a hunger about him. I think he plays with a level of confidence that we need," Snyder added.

Clarkson, who spent his early years in the league in Los Angeles with the Lakers and part of his Cleveland stop with LeBron James, was still left impressed by the support the Jazz get from its home fans.

“It was insane,” the second-string guard said. “It gets pretty loud in here. I’ve always felt it from the other side but suiting up and putting on this jersey and feeling it on this side, it’s a little different. They show a lot of love.”

The trade means Clarkson will most likely be playing in the playoffs.

“They’re doing amazing things, a great group of guys. Everybody’s playing for each other,” Clarkson said. “I’m just happy for the opportunity here to go out and try to help the organization achieve some of its goals.”

Clarkson went just 4-of-12 in his debut - and 1-of-6 from three-point land. But Snyder and his Jazz teammates expect him to give the team a boost from the bench.

“He was aggressive. I loved it,” Jazz star guard Donovan Mitchell said. “I’m really happy with the way he played. He’s going to be a big piece for us.”