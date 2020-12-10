UD counting on Bam Adebayo to take over as Heat locker room leader

UDONIS Haslem sees Bam Adebayo taking over as the Miami Heat locker room leader, counting on the young forward to not only elevate his game but provide a lift for the squad.

“That’s what I’ve been molding Bam for, to be that leader,” said Haslem, who is set for his 18th season with the Heat.

Adebayo, meanwhile, has signed a five-year extension that will be worth at least $163 million.

“Not just to take his game to the next level, but to take his teammates to the next level,” Haslem added.

As Eastern Conference fifth seeds, the Heat made it to the NBA Finals where they bowed to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Thrice NBA champion, Haslem acted as mentor to players like Adebayo, who is now expected to lead the way for young ones including 20th pick Precious Achiuwa.

“He spent the whole summer with me. He spent the whole summer with me working out, he spent the whole summer with me training, talking basketball, thinking basketball,” Haslem said.

“He spent it with me talking basketball, thinking basketball, training. The next step for Bam is to be that leader to everybody and to understand everybody.”