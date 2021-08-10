Tyrese Maxey provides early spark as Sixers rip Mavericks

TYRESE Maxey scored 19 of his 21 points in the first half to help build a 26-point lead, and Philadelphia cruised from there in a 95-73 victory over Dallas in the NBA Summer League on Monday in Las Vegas (Tuesday, Manila time).

Isaiah Joe had 15 points fueled by 4-of-8 shooting from 3-point range, where Maxey hit three of six. Jaden Springer, Philadelphia's top draft pick at 28th overall, scored 11 points along with Braxton Key.

Tyrell Terry, a late first-round pick last year for Dallas, scored 22 points in his first action since a long leave of absence for personal reasons during his rookie season.

Second-year man Josh Green, who is on Dallas' Summer League roster after competing for bronze medal-winning Australia in the Tokyo Olympics, didn't play.

Rayjon Tucker had 12 for the Sixers, who led by 38 in the third quarter.

Jaden Springer

PHOTO: Philadelphia 76ers Instagram

