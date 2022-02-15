Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Three years after drug suspension, Tyreke Evans eligible for NBA return

    by Associated Press
    2 hours ago
    Tyreke Evans will become an unrestricted free agent this week.
    PHOTO: AP

    NEW YORK — Tyreke Evans is eligible to return to the NBA after he was reinstated by the league and the National Basketball Players Association on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time).

    The 32-year-old was the fourth overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft by the Sacramento Kings. He was dismissed and disqualified from the league on May 17, 2019, for testing positive for a prohibited substance under the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program.

    Tyrek EvansTyreke Evans is seeking an NBA comeback.

    Evans will become an unrestricted free agent Friday, meaning he can negotiate a contract with any team.

    The 6-foot-6 Evans last played for the Indiana Pacers in 2018, averaging 10.2 points and 2.8 rebounds in 69 games.

