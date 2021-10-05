Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo show way as Heat ease past Hawks

TYLER Herro scored 26 points as the Miami Heat defeated the Atlanta Hawks, 125-99, in an NBA preseason game on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time).

Bam Adebayo had 14 points and five rebounds, while Duncan Robinson scored 13 for the Heat.

Miami scored 41 points in the second period and were never threatened the rest of the way.

John Collins had 14 points and nine rebounds, while Trae Young scored 14 points and made three assists for Atlanta.

Tyler Herro

PHOTO: AP

