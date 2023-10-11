Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez star as Heat hold off Hornets

TYLER Herro scored 22 points, 18th overall pick Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 13 points and seven boards and Miami held off visiting Charlotte, 113-109, on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) in the preseason opener for both teams.

No. 2 pick Brandon Miller rattled in a jumper with 33.7 seconds left in the first quarter for his first bucket for the Hornets.

Miller finished with eight points on 3-for-9 shooting. He missed all four of his 3s, adding three rebounds and three assists.

Late first-rounder Nick Smith Jr. had 11 points and five boards. LaMelo Ball, in his first action since February, totaled 17 points and seven assists in 22 minutes.

Jimmy Butler sat out for Miami.

Cole Swider sank 5 of 9 from 3-point range, scoring 17. Thomas Bryant pitched in with 15 points and eight rebounds.

HAWKS 108, CAVALIERS 107

TRENT Forrest converted a three-point play with 1.1 seconds remaining to rally Atlanta over visiting Cleveland.

Forrest was fouled by Emoni Bates, a second-round selection in this year's draft, after Bates sank a 3-pointer with 11.1 seconds left to give the Cavaliers the lead.

Forrest led the Hawks with 13 points. Trae Young and Onyeka Okongwu scored 12 apiece. Kobe Bufkin, the 15th overall selection this year, scored nine on 4-for-11 shooting — 1 of 6 from distance.

Max Strus, a playoff starter for Miami last season, opened the scoring with a 3-pointer for his first points with Cleveland. Isaac Okoro topped the Cavs with 19 points.

