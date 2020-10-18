Two Heat signing possibilities if Jae Crowder deal falls through

WITH Jae Crowder seeking a long-term deal, there is online talk the Miami Heat could look elsewhere for veteran support as they try to sustain the gains from a solid season.

Paul Millsap of the Denver Nuggets and Aron Baynes of the Phoenix Suns are “viable PlanBs” for Miami, according to Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel.

“One, for example, could be Paul Millsap, if the 35-year-old veteran gets squeezed out by the Nuggets going all-in with Jerami Grant’s free agency and the preference to develop Michal Porter Jr.,” Winderman noted.

“Similarly, the Suns’ refurbishment could leave Aron Baynes potentially there for the taking as a one-year stopgap.”

Crowder, a former Marquette teammate of Jimmy Butler, is 30, said he wants security as he signs a new contract.

Millsap is 35, and Baynes 33, but seem to be good short-term options.

The Heat acquired Crowder in a February trade involving the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves.

The 30-year-old Crowder, whose five-year $35 million contract signed with the Celtics in 2015 has expired, said he wants security.

In seven NBA seasons, Crowder has suited up for six teams.

“That’s the best thing about my contract last time, I had security in each place I went to.”

“The league is an up-and-down league. You never know. I’ve been a part of trades, so I know about security.”

