Two games postponed in accordance with NBA virus protocols

THE game between the New Orleans Pelicans against the Dallas Mavericks and the Boston Celtics match against the Chicago Bulls have been postponed as precautionary measure.

The Mavs were supposed to host the Pelicans at American Airlines Arena on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time) and the Celtics were supposed to play the Bulls at United Center on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

The NBA said it is meeting with the Players Association on Monday about modifying the league’s Health and Safety Protocols.

It is the second Celtics game to be postponed after the match against Miami was called off.

The Mavericks reportedly will not be able to dress the minimum eight players, with three playing staying in Denver to quarantine after the game against the Nuggets three days ago.

Five more players reportedly went into quarantine as Maxi Kleber tested positive after the Mavericks game against the Orlando Magic on Sunday.

