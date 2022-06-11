Turnovers again cost Celtics dearly as Warriors fight back

BOSTON — For three quarters, the Boston Celtics responded to nearly every punch the Golden State Warriors threw at them.

But mistakes and an inability to beat back one final charge by Golden State in the fourth quarter has cost the Celtics in a 107-97 loss in Game Four of the NBA Finals. Now, with the series tied, Game Five will be Monday night at Golden State.

Jayson Tatum finished with 23 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, but was just 8 of 23 from the field had six of Boston's 16 turnovers which led to 19 Golden State points.

The Celtics are now 1-6 this postseason when committing 16 or more turnovers. They are 13-2 when that number is 15 or fewer.

Jaylen Brown added 21 points and Marcus Smart 18.

The setback overshadowed a big night by Boston big man Robert Williams, who had seven points, 12 rebounds, four assists and two blocks before being forced to the bench as he began to hobble on his surgically repaired left knee.

His availability going forward will be a concern heading into Game Five.

The Celtics seemed to be in control, hitting 15 3-pointers and responding to several scoring runs by the Warriors.

Things changed in the fourth, as Boston's turnovers continued to mount as they were outscored 28-19 in the final 12 minutes.

