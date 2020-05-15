Tristan Thompson wants to see NBA playoffs - even if Cavs are not in it

CAVALIERS forward Tristan Thompson wants the NBA to have its postseason, even if he and his Cleveland teammates aren't included in the playoffs.

"Guys want to play," Thompson said Thursday during a Zoom conference call.

Thompson, who is eligible for free agency after this season, said one of his biggest takeaways from a conference call with Commissioner Adam Silver last week was that players — especially the ones with a chance to win a title — are eager to get back on the floor as soon as possible.

First, though, Thompson said it's imperative that everyone feels protected from the coronavirus.

"They're trying to win a championship, so I understand where they're coming from and they know everybody wants to see basketball," he said from Los Angeles. "Everybody wants to watch the playoffs. I want to watch the playoffs, with my friends — you know, cheering and going crazy. But the main concern is just how do we do it in a way where everyone's at peace when they go to work."

Depending on what the league decides, it's possible Thompson may have played his final game for Cleveland. His contract ends at the end of this season, but the 29-year-old said he's not thinking too far ahead.