    NBA

    Tristan Thompson moves to Celtics, ends nine-year stint with Cavaliers

    by Associated Press
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    TRISTAN Thompson agreed on a two-year, $19 million contract to join the Celtics — ending his nine-year stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers, a person with knowledge of the deal told the AP.

    Thompson averaged 9.4 points and 8.7 rebounds in his nine seasons, a stint that obviously included playing a key part of helping Cleveland win its lone NBA championship in 2016.

    He leaves as the Cavaliers' No. 3 career rebounder and played in 447 consecutive games from 2012 through 2017.

      PHOTO: AP

