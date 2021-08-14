Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Trent Forrest sustains fine play as Jazz overpower Heat

    by Associated Press
    3 hours ago
    TRENT Forrest continued his hot play with 19 points 10 rebounds and six assists and former Kansas center Udoka Azubuike had 18 points on 8-of-8 shooting and added nine rebounds in Utah's 84-65 victory over Miami in the NBA Summer League on Friday in Las Vegas (Saturday, Manila time).

    Elijah Hughes added 17 points to help the Jazz improve to 3-0 in Las Vegas.

    Omer Yurtseven led Miami with 16 points, 11 rebounds and three steals. The Heat shot just 31.9 percent from the field and made only 5 of 17 3-pointers.

    Trent ForrestUtah's Trent Forrest passes the ball under pressure from Miami's Marcus Garrett.

    TIMBERWOLVES 91, BUCKS 64

    Jaylen Nowell had 26 points on 11-of-22 shooting and six rebounds and Minnesota routed poor-shooting Milwaukee.

    Jaden McDaniels added 17 points and Jared Brownridge had 12 points for Minnesota, which won its third Summer League game.

    Brandon Randolph had 17 points for the Bucks, They shot 27.9% from the field and made 6 of 34 shots from 3-point range.

