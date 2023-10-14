Trayce Jackson-Davis nails go-ahead basket as Warriors nip Lakers

ROOKIE Trayce Jackson-Davis scored the go-ahead basket on a tip-in with 32 seconds left, then blocked a shot by his former Indiana Hoosiers teammate Jalen Hood-Schifino at the other end to rally visiting Golden State over Los Angeles, 129-125, in NBA preseason action on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

Stephen Curry scored 18 points in 21 minutes for the Warriors, who opened the preseason with a 125-108 win at home over the Lakers.

Jonathan Kuminga scored 26 points on 9 of 12 shooting with three 3-pointers. Brandin Podziemski, the 19th overall pick this year, finished with 10 points, 10 assists and six rebounds.

LeBron James had 12 points and five assists in 18 minutes for Los Angeles. Taurean Prince led with 17 points, sinking 4 of 5 3-pointers.

Austin Reaves scored 16 and Anthony Davis pitched in 13 points, six rebounds and four assists in 22 minutes.

Podziemski hit a 3-pointer to cap an 11-1 run late in the third quarter, giving Golden State its first lead since midway through the first quarter, 99-98.

