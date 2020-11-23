Rodney Hood returning to Trail Blazers on two-year contract

THE Portland Trail Blazers announced the re-signing of Rodney Hood, who agreed to a two-year contract.

Hood tore his Achilles in December 2019.

"Rodney played a critical role in our run to the Western Conference Finals in 2018-19 and was off to a great start last year prior to his season being cut short due to injury," Blazers President Neil Olshey in a news release.

"Now fully healthy we expect him to make an immediate impact and are pleased he chose to stay in Portland."

