    NBA

    Rodney Hood returning to Trail Blazers on two-year contract

    by Associated Press
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    THE Portland Trail Blazers announced the re-signing of Rodney Hood, who agreed to a two-year contract.

    Hood tore his Achilles in December 2019.

    "Rodney played a critical role in our run to the Western Conference Finals in 2018-19 and was off to a great start last year prior to his season being cut short due to injury," Blazers President Neil Olshey in a news release.

    "Now fully healthy we expect him to make an immediate impact and are pleased he chose to stay in Portland."

      PHOTO: AP

      This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
