    Trae Young fined $20,000 for 'inappropriate language' toward referee

    by Associated Press
    Just now
    NEW YORK — Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young was fined $20,000 by the NBA on Thursday (Friday, Manila time) for directing inappropriate language toward a game official.

    The incident occurred Wednesday night after Young was knocked down setting a screen on the final play in the Hawks' 118-117 loss at Dallas.

    "The play that Young disputed was correctly ruled a no-call," the NBA said. "Under the playing rules, Dallas' Willie Cauley-Stein was entitled to a normal step on a screen from behind, which he took, and which led to incidental and legal contact between Cauley-Stein and Young."

