TRAE Young led a solid effort by the starters and Bogdan Bogdanonic delivered huge off the bench as the Atlana Hawks got back at the Orlando Magic, 116-107, in an NBA preseason game on Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

Young scored 21 points on 6 of 13 shooting.

Clint Capela came up with 12 points and 12 rebounds, while John Collins also had a double-double with 13 and 11 for Atlanta.

Bogdanovic played 27 minutes, scoring 18 points on 7 of 15 shooting.

Markelle Fultz led the Magic with 21 points.while Nikola Vucevic had 14 points and 15 rebounds.