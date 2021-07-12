Torrey Craig available to play in Suns-Bucks Game Three

MILWAUKEE — Phoenix Suns reserve forward Torrey Craig was available to play in Game Three of the NBA Finals on Sunday night (Monday, Manila time) after injuring his right knee in Game Two.

Craig hurt his knee during a collision with driving former teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo in the third quarter of Phoenix's 118-108 victory over Milwaukee on Thursday night. The Suns lead the series 2-0.

"He'll play," Suns coach Monty Williams said on Sunday. "He had a good workout yesterday. He's got some soreness, but everybody does."

Torrey Craig

PHOTO: AP

Craig has averaged 4.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 12.5 minutes during the postseason. The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 7.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 18.8 minutes in 32 regular-season games with the Suns.

Sunday's game in Milwaukee was a homecoming for Craig, who started the year with the Bucks before being traded to the Suns for cash considerations. Craig averaged 2.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 11.2 minutes in 18 games with the Bucks.

