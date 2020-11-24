Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Tue, Nov 24
    Raptors try to fill frontcourt void by signing Alex Len after Ibaka, Gasol exit

    WITH the departure of two key frontcourt men, the Toronto Raptors try to fill the void and are signing Alex Len.

    Fifth pick overall in 2013, Len played five years with the Phoenix Suns before stints with the Atlanta Hawks and Sacramento Kings.

    Len joins the Raptors on a one-year deal.

    Two big men who played vital roles with the Raptors recently moved to Los Angeles, with Serge IBaka reuniting with Kahwi Leonard at the Clippers, and Marc Gasol joining the NBA champions Lakers.

