    Siakam, Gasol, Powell out indefinitely due to injuries sustained vs Pistons

    by Associated Press
    5 hours ago
    THE Toronto Raptors will be without Pascal Siakam, Marc Gasol and Norman Powell indefinitely after all three were injured at Detroit on Wednesday night (Thursday, Manila time).

    The team announced the diagnoses Thursday. Siakam hurt his groin during an awkward landing late in the fourth quarter of Toronto's win.

    Gasol strained his left hamstring in the first quarter, and Powell left in the fourth after a collision with another player. The team said testing in Toronto revealed a subluxation of his left shoulder.

    Siakam leads the Raptors with 25.1 points per game.

    Toronto hosts the Washington Wizards on Friday night.

