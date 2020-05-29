Tom Thibodeau leads candidates for Knicks head coach job: report

TOM Thibodeau leads the list of candidates to be on the one of the hottest seats in the NBA.

Shams Charania and Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic reported that the veteran defensive-minded coach is “atop the list of targets” for the New York Knicks’ heading coaching position.

The list of candidates also includes former Brooklyn Nets mentor Kenny Atkinson and current New York interim coach Mike Miller, who has steered the Knicks to a 17-27 record since replacing David Fizdale following a 4-18 start to the season.

Thibodeau, tough, still holds the top spot given his track record with the Chicago Bulls and the Minnesota Timberwolves. He guided the Bulls to the Eastern conference finals in 2011 behind Derrick Rose and led the Wolves to their first playoff appearance in 14 years in 2018.

Behind new president Leon Rose, the Knicks, according to The Athletic report, are expected to make a decision in the “next few weeks.”