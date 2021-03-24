Tobias Harris again makes the big endgame shots as 76ers hold off Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO — Tobias Harris hit a go-ahead jumper with 3:44 to play, scored another basket on the next possession and finished with 25 points and 13 rebounds to help the Philadelphia 76ers hold off the Golden State Warriors, 108-98, on Tuesday night (Wednesday, Manila time).

Harris also converted a free throw on Draymond Green's technical foul with 2:47 remaining.

Ben Simmons added 22 points and eight rebounds for the Sixers, who pulled off their second consecutive road win after a 101-100 victory at New York on Sunday. Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia improved to 31-13 with its ninth victory in 10 games.

Kelly Oubre Jr. had 24 points and 10 rebounds to carry the load for the Warriors, with Stephen Curry sidelined for at least another week because of a bruised tailbone.

Jordan Poole added 19 points for the short-handed Warriors, who roared back with a big third quarter after trailing by 24.

Curry missed his third straight game since falling hard on his backside at Houston last Wednesday and won't play for at least a week, coach Steve Kerr said before the game.

Younger brother Seth Curry of the Sixers also sat out after spraining his left ankle last Wednesday in an overtime loss to the Bucks. He missed his third straight game.

One member of the family delivered with a big night: Their brother-in-law, Damion Lee, scored 16 points for Golden State in 24 minutes off the bench.

PHOTO: AP

Rookie center James Wiseman returned from the NBA's health and safety protocol after missing three games and will stay in the starting lineup indefinitely, Kerr said.

Philadelphia hit 12 of its initial 22 shots to build a 27-9 lead and was up 35-17 after one quarter.

A moment of silence was held before tipoff for Hall of Famer Elgin Baylor, who died on Monday at age 86.

CURRY'S STATUS

Curry underwent an MRI exam Tuesday and the test revealed inflammation in the tailbone. He will miss at least the next two games for Golden State before being re-evaluated in a week. Poole started in Curry's place again.

STRONG MESSAGE

Kerr sat sternly in front of a black background featuring 18 names — representing each of the people killed in mass shootings over the past week in Atlanta and Boulder, Colorado.

Before Kerr began to talk basketball, he delivered yet another message about gun violence that hits so close.

"If we don't humanize it just continues to be a statistic and it makes it much easier for the idiots out there to say, 'this is the price of freedom', in terms of owning guns. 'This is the price of freedom,' that's possibly the dumbest expression I've ever heard in my life," said Kerr, speaking sternly on what he calls "weapons of war."

Kerr's father, Malcolm, was murdered in Beirut while president of American University of Beirut when Kerr was 18 and a college freshman at Arizona.

PHOTO: AP

TIP-INS

76ers: Philadelphia earned its first win on Golden State's second-year home court in Chase Center, having last won on the Warriors' floor with a 113-104 victory on Jan. 31, 2019. The 76ers lost 118-114 in San Francisco on March 7 last year — Golden State's second-to-last game before the NBA shut down for COVID-19. Philadelphia returned home to host the Pistons before the season was halted. ... The Sixers have the second-best record in the NBA behind Utah.

Warriors: F Eric Paschall, like Wiseman, returned from COVID-19 protocols. ... Poole was named to the All-NBA G League third team after averaging 22.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 33.4 minutes over 11 games for Santa Cruz. He shot 45.1%. ... The Warriors have four straight games in the state of California. ... C Kevon Looney also was back after sitting out the second of consecutive games at Memphis because of a false positive coronavirus test.

UP NEXT

76ers: At the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night for the third stop on their six-game trip.

Warriors: Visit the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night. Golden State beat the Kings 137-106 at home on Jan. 4.