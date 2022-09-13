Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Timberwolves reprimand Anthony Edwards for homophobic social media remark

    by Associated Press
    3 hours ago
    Anthony Edwards 49 points vs Spurs
    Anthony Edwards earlier apologized for the post.
    PHOTO: AP

    MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves reprimanded star guard Anthony Edwards on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time) for homophobic comments he made on an Instagram video and later apologized for.

    "We are disappointed in the language and actions Anthony Edwards displayed on social media," president of basketball operations Tim Connelly said in a statement distributed by the team. "The Timberwolves are committed to being an inclusive and welcoming organization for all and apologize for the offense this has caused to so many."

    See Cavs enter East title conversation as roster teardown continues for Jazz

    In the since-deleted post, Edwards recorded a group of men on a sidewalk from a vehicle he was inside and made a disparaging, profane comment about what he assumed to be their sexual orientation. He posted an apology on Twitter on Sunday.

      "What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I'm incredibly sorry. It's unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way," Edwards tweeted. "There's no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that!"

      Nikola Jokic, Kevin Durant, Rajon Rondo and Kobe Bryant are among the NBA players who've been disciplined by the league in the past for anti-gay language.

