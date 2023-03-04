Rudy Gobert stars as Wolves down Lakers, spoil AD's 38-point night

LOS ANGELES — Rudy Gobert had 22 points and 14 rebounds, Anthony Edwards scored 19 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves completed a two-game Los Angeles sweep with a 110-102 victory over the short-handed Lakers on Friday night (Saturday, Manila time).

Naz Reid scored 15 for the Wolves, who moved back above .500 and rebounded from a 0-3 stretch with impressive back-to-back wins over the Clippers and Lakers, whose fourth-quarter rally fell just short.

Anthony Davis scored 38 points and Malik Beasley had 15 for the Lakers, who lost for only the second time in six games. Los Angeles couldn't keep up without injured LeBron James and D'Angelo Russell, who wasn't able to suit up against the team that traded him Feb. 9 after parts of four seasons in Minnesota.

James missed his third straight game with a right foot injury, and the NBA's career scoring leader won't even be re-evaluated until late this month, when only a handful of games remain in the Lakers' season. His absence threatens to negate the recent push by Los Angeles, which surged out of the trade deadline with its revamped roster.

The Lakers' playoff fate could be determined before then: This loss to eighth-place Minnesota began a vital stretch of Los Angeles' season with 10 of 12 games at home. Los Angeles is 5-3 since its flurry of activity at the deadline.

The Lakers trailed by 14 early in the fourth quarter, but made it close with a 16-6 run down the stretch. Minnesota's lead dwindled to three points before Conley hit a 3-pointer with 1:13 to play, and the Wolves closed it out authoritatively.

Dennis Schröder had 12 assists for the Lakers, who struggled to run an offense when their German point guard wasn't on the floor.

Davis still had a prolific offensive game, but with Gobert hounding him on defense, he also committed a season high-tying six turnovers, giving him 11 in his last two games.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: Jaylen Nowell missed his third straight game with a left knee injury. ... Conley finished with 14 points.

Lakers: Russell missed his fourth straight game since spraining his right ankle last week, but he is scrimmaging in practice, coach Darvin Ham said. Russell could return Sunday. ... Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and Beasley will return to Target Center with the Lakers on March 31. ... They wore their Minneapolis Lakers throwback uniforms.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: At Sacramento on Saturday.

Lakers: Host Golden State on Sunday.