Tim Cone happy for Jimmy Alapag as career grows with Sacramento

BARANGAY Ginebra coach Tim Cone had an opportunity to talk with Jimmy Alapag during the NBA Summer League, and he can see that the PBA and Gilas Pilipinas legend is progressing with his coaching career.

“As far as I can tell, he is doing well,” said Cone, who was part of the MIami Heat Summer League coaching staff.

“He is sitting on the front side of the bench, that tells you something. I was on the back side, he was on the front side. He is making his progress to the organization.”

Cone said he is happy with how Alapag’s career is going. After being part of the coaching staff of Sacramento in the NBA Summer League in 2019, Alapag has since been part of the organization and became an assistant coach of the Stockton Kings in the G League.

“And to be honest, I think it’s probably more fun talking to Jimmy than you would to me because he has that whole year now, with the G League,” Cone said.

Tim Cone watches a game from the Miami Heat bench. PHOTO: AP

Cone’s US trip also allowed him to get in touch with several more Philippine basketball personalities, including his former Alaska import Sean Chambers and former Ginebra coach Rino Salazar, who is based in Las Vegas.

Winningest coach in the Philippines, Cone also got to meet his former imports in LD Williams, formerly from Alaska who now works for the Brooklyn Nets, and James Mays, who played for San Mig Coffee in the Commissioner’s Cup during the grand slam year in 2014.

“I’ve got a lot of text from people. It’s been fun,” said Cone.

