Isaiah Joe goes 7 for 7 on triples as Thunder pounce on shorthanded Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO — Isaiah Joe was 7 for 7 from 3-point range and scored a season-high 23 points, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 24 points and seven assists and the Oklahoma City Thunder sent the Golden State Warriors to their fifth straight loss with a 128-109 victory on Thursday night (Friday, Manila time).

Josh Giddey added 19 points and rookie Chet Holmgren had 13 points and 10 rebounds in his fourth double-double to help propel Oklahoma City to its fifth win in six games.

The Thunder had won just one of their past 11 contests against the Warriors dating back to 2020-21. But Oklahoma City was firmly in control against a short-handed Golden State squad that grew more thin as the night went on.

Warriors guard Stephen Curry (right knee soreness) and forward Draymond Green ( five-game suspension ) were unavailable, and guard Gary Payton II exited with a sprained left ankle in the second quarter. X-rays on Payton's ankle came back negative, the team announced.

Missing their leading scorer for a second straight game, the Warriors fell to 1-5 at Chase Center this season.

Green's absence may have been felt most on defense, as Oklahoma City jumped out to a 39-24 lead after the first quarter. But Golden State cut its deficit to 67-60 at halftime and remained close through the third quarter.

The Thunder outscored the Warriors 34-24 in the fourth to put away the game.

Jonathan Kuminga led Golden State with 21 points, drawing the start in place of Green. He was one of seven Warriors to score in double figures, but Klay Thompson was held to five points and just 1 of 10 from the field.

Forward Gui Santos, Golden State's second-round draft pick in 2022, made his NBA debut in the fourth quarter, playing four minutes and grabbing three boards. Santos is the third Brazilian-born player to appear in a game for the Warriors.

The Thunder and Warriors will meet again on Saturday night at Chase Center.

