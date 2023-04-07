Thunder tighten grip on last play-in spot, eliminate Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 22 points and Oklahoma City strengthened its hopes of reaching the play-in tournament with a 114-98 victory over short-handed Utah on Friday, Manila time.
Josh Giddey had 17 points, eight assists and eight rebounds, while Aaron Wiggins scored 15 for the Thunder, who snapped a three-game losing streak. They are 10th in the Western Conference, a half-game ahead of Dallas with one game remaining.
Kris Dunn had 22 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for the Jazz, who were eliminated from postseason contention.
