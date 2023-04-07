Thunder tighten grip on last play-in spot, eliminate Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 22 points and Oklahoma City strengthened its hopes of reaching the play-in tournament with a 114-98 victory over short-handed Utah on Friday, Manila time.

Thunder vs Jazz recap

Josh Giddey had 17 points, eight assists and eight rebounds, while Aaron Wiggins scored 15 for the Thunder, who snapped a three-game losing streak. They are 10th in the Western Conference, a half-game ahead of Dallas with one game remaining.

Kris Dunn had 22 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for the Jazz, who were eliminated from postseason contention.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN