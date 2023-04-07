Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Thunder tighten grip on last play-in spot, eliminate Jazz

    by Associated Press
    4 hours ago
    Shai Gilgeous Alexander
    Shai Gilgeous Alexander continues to show the way for the Thunder.
    PHOTO: AP

    SALT LAKE CITY — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 22 points and Oklahoma City strengthened its hopes of reaching the play-in tournament with a 114-98 victory over short-handed Utah on Friday, Manila time.

    Thunder vs Jazz recap

    Josh Giddey had 17 points, eight assists and eight rebounds, while Aaron Wiggins scored 15 for the Thunder, who snapped a three-game losing streak. They are 10th in the Western Conference, a half-game ahead of Dallas with one game remaining.

    Kris Dunn had 22 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for the Jazz, who were eliminated from postseason contention.

