Thunder rip Bucks as Damian Lillard’s woeful shooting continues

JOSH Giddey scored 19 points, Chet Holmgren scored 18 and Oklahoma City beat visiting Milwaukee, 124-101, in NBA preseason action on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

Giddey finished 9 of 12 from the field and Holmgren was 7 of 8. The Thunder were 48 of 85 (56.5%).

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 18 points for Milwaukee.

In his second game with the Bucks, Damian Lillard scored five points on 2-of-11 shooting. He's 5 of 21 in two preseason games.

RAPTORS 106, BULLS 102

Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam scored 22 points apiece and visiting Toronto (3-0) beat Chicago to stay perfect in the preseason.

Zach LaVine scored 25 points and Nikola Vucevic had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulls, whose starters played the majority of the game.

Chicago used only three bench players.

