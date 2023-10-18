Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Thunder rip Bucks as Damian Lillard’s woeful shooting continues

    Dame is 5 for 21 in two games with Milwaukee
    by Associated Press
    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    JOSH Giddey scored 19 points, Chet Holmgren scored 18 and Oklahoma City beat visiting Milwaukee, 124-101, in NBA preseason action on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

    Giddey finished 9 of 12 from the field and Holmgren was 7 of 8. The Thunder were 48 of 85 (56.5%).

    Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 18 points for Milwaukee.

    In his second game with the Bucks, Damian Lillard scored five points on 2-of-11 shooting. He's 5 of 21 in two preseason games.

    Damian Lillard

    RAPTORS 106, BULLS 102

    Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam scored 22 points apiece and visiting Toronto (3-0) beat Chicago to stay perfect in the preseason.

    Zach LaVine scored 25 points and Nikola Vucevic had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulls, whose starters played the majority of the game.

    Chicago used only three bench players.

      PHOTO: AP

