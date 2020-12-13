Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Dec 13
    NBA

    Thunder ride 40-point second quarter to victory over Spurs

    by from the web
    Just now
    Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 12 points for the Thunder, who outscored the Spurs in the second period, 40-26.
    PHOTO: AP

    THEO Maledon scored 20 points and Mike Muscala had 18 as the Oklahoma City Thunder held off the Spurs, 121-108, on Saturday in an NBA preseason game in San Antonio (Sunday, Manila time).

    Hamidou Diallo had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

    Frank Jackson and Aleksej Pokusevski each scored 14.

    Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 12 points for the Thunder, who outscored the Spurs in the second period, 40-26.

    Isaiah Roby had 11 rebounds to go with seven points.

    Patty Mills scored 24 for the Spurs while Rudy Gay had 15.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 12 points for the Thunder, who outscored the Spurs in the second period, 40-26.
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again