Thunder ride 40-point second quarter to victory over Spurs

THEO Maledon scored 20 points and Mike Muscala had 18 as the Oklahoma City Thunder held off the Spurs, 121-108, on Saturday in an NBA preseason game in San Antonio (Sunday, Manila time).

Hamidou Diallo had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Frank Jackson and Aleksej Pokusevski each scored 14.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 12 points for the Thunder, who outscored the Spurs in the second period, 40-26.

Isaiah Roby had 11 rebounds to go with seven points.

Patty Mills scored 24 for the Spurs while Rudy Gay had 15.

