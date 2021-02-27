Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Sat, Feb 27
    NBA

    Thunder change uniforms at halftime after mix-up with Hawks

    by cliff brunt, ap
    Just now
    PHOTO: AP

    OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Thunder changed uniforms at halftime after a mix-up left the Thunder and the Atlanta Hawks wearing similar colors at the start.

    The Thunder began the game wearing their sunset orange uniforms while the Hawks wore their red uniforms.

    A Thunder spokesman said the Hawks wore the incorrect uniform color. He said the league process of inputting uniform colors should have caught the error, but because the Hawks have only red uniforms for their trip, the Thunder changed to white for the second half.

    Oklahoma City led 63-55 at the break.

      PHOTO: AP

