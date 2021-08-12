Third pick Evan Mobley shows way as Cavaliers down Magic

EVAN Mobley, the No. 3 pick in the draft, had 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists to help Cleveland beat fifth overall draft pick Jalen Suggs and Orlando, 94-84, in the NBA Summer League on Wednesday in Las Vegas (Thursday, Manila time).

Mobley scored from every level, knocking down 3s, short-range jumpers and down in the low post. He also showed his ability as a passer, threading the needle on a slick pass to Isaac Okoro for a two-handed jam.

Okoro finished with 15 points and Trevon Bluiett had 14.

Suggs had a solid game for the Magic with 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Suggs started slowly, but seemed to catch fire late in the second quarter when he elevated above several players in the lane and threw down a one-handed dunk off an offensive rebound. On the following possession Suggs showed off his playmaking ability, driving the lane and kicking out to the corner to Bluiett for an open 3-pointer.

