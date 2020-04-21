'The Last Dance' TV premier sets record 6.1 million viewers

THE first two episode of the Chicago Bulls documentary 'The Last Dance' averaged 6.1 million viewers in the US on Sunday, the highest by a documentary in the history of ESPN, according to the network.

The keenly 10-part documentary detailing the final season of Michael Jordan and the multi-titled Bulls of the nineties opened to great reviews on ESPN, where an average of 6.3M viewers watched the episode and 5.8M for the second.

The pair of episodes mark the highest-rated ESPN telecast since the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship game, according to the network.

In the Philippines and other parts of the world, the first two episodes were released Netflix, the popular movie-streaming service, at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Netflix has yet to release figures on the Bulls documentary.

The next two episodes will be released on April 27.