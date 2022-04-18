Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    NBA unveils finalists for MVP honors, top rookie, DPOY

    by Associated Press
    3 hours ago
    The NBA will announce the winners during the playoffs.
    PHOTO: AP

    NEW YORK — Nikola Jokic is a finalist to win a second straight NBA MVP award, along with two-time winner Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid.

    The NBA unveiled the top-three finishers in voting for its individual awards on Sunday (Monday, Manila time), with the expected names in the running for the marquee award.

    Jokic, the Denver Nuggets center, ended Antetokounmpo's two-year reign last season and was every bit as good this season. Embiid, hoping to join them in the MVP club, led the NBA in scoring.

    The winners of the awards will be announced during the postseason.

    The other finalists are:

    Marcus Smart, Rudy GobertMarcus Smart and Rudy Gobert are battling for the DPOY title with Mikal Bridges.

    DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

    Mikal Bridges (Phoenix), Rudy Gobert (Utah), Marcus Smart (Boston).

    COACH OF THE YEAR

    Taylor Jenkins (Memphis), Erik Spoelstra (Miami), Monty Williams (Phoenix).

    MOST IMPROVED PLAYER

    Darius Garland (Cleveland), Ja Morant (Memphis), Dejounte Murray (San Antonio).

    Cade CunninghamCade Cunningham is in the Rookie of the Year race against Scottie Barnes and Evan Mobley.

    ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

    Scottie Barnes (Toronto), Cade Cunningham (Detroit), Evan Mobley (Cleveland).

    SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR

    Tyler Herro (Miami), Cam Johnson (Phoenix), Kevin Love (Cleveland).

